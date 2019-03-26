Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

NY federal judge sets April 4 hearing in Musk contempt case

March 26, 2019 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in New York will hold oral arguments next week in the government’s contempt-of-court case against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Judge Alison Nathan scheduled the hearing for April 4.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants Nathan to find Musk in contempt for allegedly violating terms of an October court-approved securities fraud settlement. The SEC says Musk agreed to have a company lawyer approve his tweets, but blatantly disregarded the agreement.

Tesla and Musk each paid $20 million to settle the case in October after Musk tweeted that he had funding secured to take the company private when he didn’t have the money lined up.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Musk tweeted about vehicle production on Feb. 19 without the lawyer’s approval. His lawyers say the tweet restated previously approved disclosures.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.