Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Officials: Man defrauded donors with fake Bernie, Beto sites

March 21, 2019 11:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BLYTHE, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an 80-year-old California man defrauded donors by setting up fake political action committees purporting to support campaigns including Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s Senate race in Texas.

The Los Angeles Times reports Thursday that John Pierre Dupont is charged with wire fraud and identity theft. It wasn’t immediately known if the Blythe resident has an attorney.

Prosecutors say Dupont pocketed $250,000 in contributions that donors thought was going to political candidates and causes.

Dupont allegedly collected more than $140,000 from contributions collected through a website claiming to support Sanders. He also allegedly collected money from donors who thought they were supporting Andrew Gillum’s campaign for the Florida governorship.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

The newspaper says Dupont appeared in federal court in Arizona and posted $100,000 bail.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.