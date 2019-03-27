Listen Live Sports

Ohio plans workplace classes after racist acts at GM plant

March 27, 2019 10:54 am
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials will spend two days leading civil rights training at a General Motors plant where there have been repeated incidents of racial harassment.

All 1,700 workers at GM’s transmission plant in Toledo will be required to attend one of the sessions on Thursday or Friday.

A group of GM workers are suing the company, saying it hasn’t done enough to stop harassment that includes nooses, racist taunts and graffiti. Workers say it has gone on several years.

The state’s Attorney General’s Office says it offered in January to help the automaker and that GM quickly accepted.

The office says it frequently conducts presentations on workplace laws.

GM has said it has no tolerance for racist behavior and that it’s taking steps to drive it out of the workplace.

