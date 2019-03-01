Listen Live Sports

Organizers of deadly white nationalist rally drop lawsuit

March 1, 2019 12:28 pm
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The organizers of the 2017 deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, have asked to voluntarily dismiss a lawsuit they filed against city and police officials.

The Daily Progress reports the recent motion does not specify why the Unite the Right organizers are dropping the lawsuit filed in November.

The plaintiffs are Jason Kessler, white nationalist group Identity Evropa and neo-Nazi groups National Socialist Movement and Traditionalist Worker’s Party. The lawsuit said by issuing orders not to engage crowds, authorities allowed a “heckler’s veto,” in effect suppressing speech by the possibility of violent reactions.

The plaintiffs have moved to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice, which means the case could be filed again at a later date.

Kessler filed a similar lawsuit last March that was voluntarily dismissed in August.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

