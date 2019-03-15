Listen Live Sports

O’Rourke returning to Wisconsin after launching campaign

March 15, 2019 10:13 am
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Beto O’Rourke is coming to Wisconsin this weekend in an early campaign stop after launching his presidential bid in neighboring Iowa.

O’Rourke was slated to appear Sunday at a coffee shop in Madison, Wisconsin’s liberal capital city.

It will be O’Rourke’s second visit to the overwhelmingly Democratic city in a month. He met with University of Wisconsin students in February before he officially jumped in the race on Thursday.

O’Rourke’s focus on Wisconsin emphasizes the state’s importance in the 2020 race. On Monday, Democrats announced they would be holding their national convention in Milwaukee.

Hillary Clinton narrowly lost Wisconsin to President Donald Trump. She was roundly criticized for not visiting the state during the general election race after she lost the primary to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

