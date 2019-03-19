Listen Live Sports

O’Rourke seeks end of voter ID laws that he calls ‘racist’

March 19, 2019 9:39 pm
 
KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke is calling for an end to what he sees as “racist voter ID laws” during his first presidential campaign stop in New Hampshire.

Speaking at Keene State College on Tuesday, the former Texas congressman also called for expanding same-day voter registration, as well as federal oversight of the voting system.

He says, “We have kept too many people out for too long.”

Republicans have pursued voter ID laws aimed at preventing in-person voter fraud, including by people in the country illegally. Many experts say such voter fraud is extremely rare, and critics contend the efforts are meant to suppress turnout from groups who tend to back Democrats, including racial minorities and college students.

O’Rourke plans to campaign in all 10 of New Hampshire’s counties over two days.

