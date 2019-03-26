Listen Live Sports

Panel to review Indian Health system’s treatment of children

March 26, 2019 10:24 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is creating a task force to investigate how an Indian Health Service doctor was able to sexually assault children in his care.

The White House announced Tuesday that the Presidential Task Force on Protecting Native American Children in the Indian Health Service System will be co-chaired by President Donald Trump’s domestic policy adviser and the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

The doctor, Stanley Patrick Weber, was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison following his conviction last fall on charges of sexually abusing boys in his care on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwest Montana in the 1990s.

The panel will examine “institutional and systemic” breakdowns in the Indian Health Service that allowed Weber to target children, and forward recommendations to Trump.

