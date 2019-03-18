Listen Live Sports

Pence to help Lindsey Graham kickoff S. Carolina re-election

March 18, 2019 4:09 am
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is making a trip to South Carolina to help kickoff U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bid for a fourth term.

Graham’s campaign says Pence will be with Graham at events in Myrtle Beach and Greenville on March 30.

In a release, Graham praised Pence as “a strong ally and close friend.” The 63-year-old senator has often fielded challenges from the right in his previous re-election campaigns, subject to criticism that he’s been too willing to work with Democrats to accurately represent conservative South Carolinians.

For the 2020 campaign, associate Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison is considering seeking his party’s nomination to unseat Graham.

Pence was in South Carolina last year to campaign with Gov. Henry McMaster, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump.

