Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Perry defends plan for Nevada nuclear-waste storage site

March 26, 2019 2:33 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Tuesday defended the Trump administration’s plans to collect and store nuclear waste from around the country in a site northwest of Las Vegas, saying that the current system of scattered storage sites in dozens of states was unacceptable.

Perry held up a map at a budget hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee, showing lawmakers what he said were the more than three dozen states currently hosting disposal sites for spent nuclear fuel.

“We have to find a solution,” Perry told lawmakers. “Thirty-nine states as repositories is not an appropriate solution.”

The Trump administration is seeking $116 million in this year’s budget on the effort, including restarting the licensing process for a permanent repository for high-level nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain in Nevada.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Opposition from Nevada previously helped put the plan on a back-burner. The Trump administration revived the Yucca Mountain proposal.

“I don’t know how Nevadans can make it any clearer that we don’t want our state to turn into America’s nuclear dumping ground,” Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday in response.

Nevada’s congressional delegation should do “whatever it takes to ensure the Yucca Mountain project remains dead,” Sisolak said.

____

Michelle Price contributed from Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.