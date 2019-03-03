Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Photo of Iran opposition leader, wife shared despite ban

March 3, 2019 2:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A new photo of an Iranian opposition leader and his activist wife who have been held under house arrest for eight years is spreading on social media in the country.

The Twitter account of the reformist Etemad daily published the image early on Sunday of Mir Hossein Mousavi and his wife, Zahra Rahnavard, without a story. The photo was not published in the paper’s Sunday edition.

Authorities have banned media from publishing their images after they were put under house arrest in 2011. Mousavi emerged as opposition leader during Iran’s disputed 2009 presidential election.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, already under fire by hard-liners for his unraveling nuclear deal, faces criticism from reformists over failing to free the two as he had pledged during his election campaigns in 2013 and 2017.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.