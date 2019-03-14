Listen Live Sports

Poland’s parliament cancels delivery of nationalist weekly

March 14, 2019 12:27 pm
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s parliament is cancelling the delivery of a nationalist weekly that recently ran an anti-Semitic headline.

Andrzej Grzegrzolka, the head of parliament’s press office, said Thursday that the list of publications delivered to the legislature will be reviewed to prevent a repeat of such situations.

Opposition lawmaker Michal Kaminski spotted the “Tylko Polska” (“Poland Only”) paper with the headline “How to Recognize a Jew” at a kiosk on the parliament grounds. He called for prosecutors to investigate, as it’s a crime in Poland to incite hatred based on race or religion. A lawmaker from the ruling right-wing party called for the paper to be banned altogether.

Poland, which was home to Europe’s largest Jewish community before the 1939 occupation by Nazi Germany, has a history of anti-Semitic speech and actions.

