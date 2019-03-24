Police commissioner ‘troubled’ by video of sleeping officer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police commissioner says he is “troubled” by a video that appears to show an officer sleeping in his patrol car.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Commissioner Michael Harrison expressed his concern after a video posted Saturday on Instagram appears to show a uniformed officer sleeping in the front seat of a marked police vehicle with headlights and flashing police lights on.

Harrison said the video “raises serious concerns about public safety, officer health and wellness, and officer performance.”

Police union president Sgt. Michael Mancuso said he had not seen the now-removed video. But he said about 20 percent of officers are working on overtime shifts at any given time. He said people “make more mistakes” when they are fatigued.

He said the department is “300 police officers short.”

