Police investigate ‘blatantly racist’ tweets tied to officer

March 1, 2019 2:15 pm
 
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating an officer who’s linked to tweets that an advocacy group calls “blatantly racist.”

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson told The Catonsville Times on Wednesday that the department was conducting an administrative investigation regarding Sgt. Ted Waga.

Last month, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said police were investigating an account tied to “hateful” tweets. Posts on a once-public Twitter account with the handle @TedWaga included homophobic slurs and calls for “modern day crusades.”

Vinson says Waga worked at the Cockeysville precinct. He said he couldn’t verify whether Waga was on active duty because it’s part of his confidential personnel record.

The Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4 didn’t respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment. The report didn’t include comment from Waga.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

