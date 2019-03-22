Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Man killed pregnant stepmom, called 911 at cemetery

March 22, 2019 8:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EUSTIS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a 21-year-old man strangled his pregnant stepmother and called 911 from a cemetery to confess to killing her.

Police officers found Ian Anselmo in Sue Ellen Anselmo’s SUV on March 13. The 39-year-old mother of six was bleeding and unconscious in the driver’s seat, a cord wrapped taut around her neck.

Lake County charged Ian Anselmo in the assault of his stepmother, but offered no motive in a probable cause affidavit. The charges are likely to be upgraded because she later died.

His father, John Anselmo, tells the Orlando Sentinel “this whole thing seems so weird.” In the 911 call, authorities say Ian Anselmo mentioned an argument. They offered few other details.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Anselmos had separated a week before the slaying.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.