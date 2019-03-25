Police: Officer fatally shot armed man in parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police fatally shot an armed man in the parking lot of a North Carolina fast-food restaurant after he ignored repeated requests to drop his weapon, the police chief said Monday. Protesters at the scene questioned whether police rushed into using fatal force.

Witnesses said the armed man entered the store with a gun and began to fight with an employee, according to 911 calls.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney told reporters that employees at a Burger King called police after the man acted suspiciously and gave the employees an “uneasy feeling.” He said the man walked outside, where officers ordered him multiple times to drop the gun.

“We get here, engage the subject, who is armed. There are multiple commands to drop the weapon, as we engage him outside in the parking lot. At some point … one of the first arriving officers perceived a lethal threat (and) fired at least one round, striking the subject,” Putney said.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital and died.

Putney said a gun was found at the scene.

Police say the officer was placed on administrative leave, which is routine in shootings involving police. She was identified by police as Officer Wende Kerl, who has been on the force since 1995.

Police identified the man fatally shot as Danquirs Napoleon Franklin, who was 27.

According to the 911 recordings, one woman who called from inside the Burger King said the man came into the restaurant, walked behind the counter and started to fight with an employee. She then began to frantically tell the operator that the man had a gun.

“Can you please send somebody quickly? Please. He got a gun. … He’s pointing it,” she said.

After he walked out of the store, the caller was heard telling others to lock the doors.

Another 911 caller, a customer waiting outside for food, said she saw a man walk outside as employees ran away. She said the man stopped by her car and appeared to be reaching into his pants, though she didn’t see a weapon. She said she quickly drove away.

News images from the scene after the shooting showed many officers surrounding Burger King and a group of fewer than two-dozen protesters gathered there around noon. Some were chanting “Shoot first, ask questions later,” near the officers, according to The Charlotte Observer .

Lt. Brad Koch declined to release the races of Franklin and Kerl. But two witnesses said the armed man who came in the restaurant was black.

Two women who answered at phone listings for Franklin and his relatives declined to comment.

