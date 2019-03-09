Listen Live Sports

Police protection for German mayor threatened after killing

March 9, 2019 8:13 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A mayor in Germany has been put under police protection after receiving threats following the killing of a young woman earlier this week.

Michael Kissel, mayor of the western city of Worms, had called for calm after the killing of the 21-year-old woman, whose body was found with several stab wounds Wednesday at her parents’ home.

A 22-year-old Tunisian man she had been in a relationship with was arrested Thursday on suspicion of homicide.

The suspect’s past conviction for theft and rejected asylum application prompted accusations on social media that authorities aren’t doing enough to deport foreign criminals.

Friends and relatives of the victim are planning to hold a silent march in the woman’s honor late Saturday.

