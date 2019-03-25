Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sheriff: Deputy fatally shoots armed man outside home

March 25, 2019 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Maryland shot and killed a man armed with a gun outside a home where a break-in had been reported.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that no officers were injured in the shooting early Monday in Thurmont, a town near the Pennsylvania line.

The sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Abraham Arellano refused to put down a handgun he was holding before a deputy fatally shot him once with a rifle.

A few hours before the shooting, a Thurmont Police Department officer had helped a woman who lives at the home apply for a protective order against Arellano.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office says investigators believe Arellano was suicidal and had called in the break-in report with a description of himself as the suspect.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.