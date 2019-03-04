Listen Live Sports

Police union cancels plan to raffle off semi-automatic rifle

March 4, 2019 9:22 am
 
BERGENFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police union has canceled a raffle that listed a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun as prizes.

Bergenfield police say a state statute bars giving away weapons as prizes and the event has been cancelled. NorthJersey.com reports Det. Dave Tortora, president of Bergenfield PBA Local 309, said Thursday the firearms raffle was a way to help his 46-member organization raise money.

Bergenfield police say anyone who purchased tickets will be refunded.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office became involved after a NorthJersey.com reporter was seeking comment about the legality of the raffle. Tortora apologized in his statement Thursday.

The union was offering two guns as a raffle prize to help fund a scholarship for Bergenfield High School students.

