Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Press groups condemn killing of Honduras journalist

March 19, 2019 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Press groups are condemning the weekend slaying of a Honduran television journalist.

The InterAmerican Press Association says Gabriel Hernandez was shot to death Sunday in the southern province of Valle.

The 54-yer-old Hernandez hosted the “The People Speak” program on Canal Valle TV and he frequently criticized local government and local politicians. He also reported for the Radio Globo station.

Hernandez reportedly had asked for protection because of threats against him, but the request was not granted.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.