Pro-Kurdish party members detained before Turkey’s elections

ISTANBUL (AP) — A pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says party members have been detained in the lead-up to Sunday’s municipal elections.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, said in a statement Saturday that 53 people were detained in Istanbul overnight. They include candidates running for municipal council seats. It said the detentions were an attack on the party that would mar the legitimacy of the elections.

Turkey’s private Demiroren news agency said anti-terror police conducted simultaneous raids in multiple Istanbul districts.

The government accuses the HDP of links to outlawed Kurdish militants, and 10 lawmakers, 40 mayors and thousands of activists remain jailed. On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeated the accusation and called the party “terror lovers.”

Advertisement

The HDP says it’s running in the elections through legal, democratic means to regain seats in the predominantly Kurdish southeast.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.