Protesters decry Roanoke police chiefs comments on rape

March 3, 2019 2:08 pm
 
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Protesters rallied outside the Roanoke police department to decry comments by the city’s police chief that critics believe are insensitive to rape victims.

The Roanoke Times reports that about a dozen people attended the protest Saturday.

Protesters were responding to comments made by Chief Tim Jones at a City Council meeting last month. Asked about an increase in reported rapes, Jones told the council that “all too many young women put themselves at risk when alcohol and social behavior goes bad.”

Organizers of the protest say Jones’ comments amount to blaming rape victims.

Police issued a statement saying that the chief did not intend to blame victims but wanted to “encourage all of us to take an active role in our own personal safety.”

