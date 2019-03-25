Listen Live Sports

Racist Instagram post about HBCU sparks Wake Forest probe

March 25, 2019 9:48 am
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest University officials have condemned an Instagram post that suggested the North Carolina school build a wall to separate it from a historically black public university in the same city.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that an Instagram post on Friday endorsed a candidate for student body president, saying “he wants to build a wall between Wake and Winston-Salem State and he’ll make them pay for it.” That’s ostensibly a reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to build a border wall financed by Mexico.

Wake Forest has confirmed that the student endorsed is not actually running, and did not participate in the posting. Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch called the post “deeply offensive and unacceptable,” even if intended as parody.

Hatch said the school is investigating.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

