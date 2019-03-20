Listen Live Sports

Raucous spring break crowds stressing Miami Beach officials

March 20, 2019 7:55 am
 
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Beach Police Department says additional officers will start patrolling Ocean Drive this weekend to keep an eye on a raucous spring break crowd.

That was one of the solutions that came out of Tuesday’s emergency meeting of the Miami Beach City Commission. The Miami Herald reports frustrated residents packed the auditorium after the first two weeks of spring break brought a number of incidents including brawls, a woman knocked unconscious, a motorist serving drinks to passengers in another vehicle and a woman falling to her death from the window of a moving car.

Mayor Dan Gelber said the city can’t allow “thousands of people to drink and get high” and have a block party on Ocean Drive. He says they’ve been lucky “something worse” hasn’t happened.

