Russia accuses UK of denying access to ex-spy and daughter

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia is accusing Britain of denying access to Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in violation of an international treaty. It says Moscow doesn’t know whether they are alive or dead a year after they were reportedly attacked using a nerve agent.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said Monday that Britain is obligated to allow access under the Vienna Convention to determine whether they are alive and want or need Moscow’s help.

Otherwise, he said, Britain could be responsible for “forced detention or even abduction of two Russian nationals.”

Polyansky criticized Britain’s refusal to provide proof for its claim that Moscow was responsible for attacking Skripal.

In his words, “We are ready to dance. We don’t have a partner from the very beginning.”

