Russia and US spar over South Sudan peace agreement

March 15, 2019 5:22 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council has extended the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan by a vote of 14-0 with Russia abstaining to protest the resolution’s failure to welcome September’s peace agreement.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky clearly aimed Moscow’s anger at the United States, among others.

He noted “progress” since the agreement was signed, citing “a substantial drop in the level of violence recorded” and the number of human rights violations.

But U.S. deputy ambassador Jonathan Cohen said after Friday’s vote that the Trump administration “remains deeply concerned by the lack of political commitment from parties at the national level to fully implement all tenets of the agreement.”

He noted the failure of previous peace agreements, and said the U.S. wants to see action on implementation.

