Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Russia lashes out at West for refusing take back IS fighters

March 15, 2019 7:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian diplomat has lashed out at Western countries for refusing to take back foreign-born militants who have been fighting in Syria and Iraq.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing on Friday accused Western nations of trying to “get rid” of their own citizens by refusing to repatriate their nationals who were fighting alongside the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

The issue of foreign-born IS fighters has become acute as the once sprawling territory controlled by the extremists has shrunk to a small enclave and both Syria and Iraq face a post-war future.

Zakharova also said that the detention facilities where foreign-born fighters are held should be handed over to the Syrian government.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.