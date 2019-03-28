Listen Live Sports

Senior Pentagon adviser faulted, then reinstated

March 28, 2019 5:52 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation has substantiated two allegations of ethics violations by the top enlisted adviser to the Joint Chiefs chairman.

Even so, Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell has been reinstated to his duties as senior enlisted adviser to Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Troxell was suspended last September, pending the investigation.

A statement by Dunford’s office Thursday says Troxell was found to have made improper use of military personnel to conduct unofficial duties such as personal errands. He also made improper endorsements of commercial fitness and nutrition products on official Defense Department social media platforms.

Dunford said he nonetheless reinstated Troxell after weighing the gravity of his ethics violations against his record during 37 years of military service.

