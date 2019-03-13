Listen Live Sports

Sheriff: Deputy shot, killed man holding woman at gunpoint

March 13, 2019 5:32 am
 
SALACOA, Ga. (AP) — The sheriff’s office of Cherokee County, Georgia, says one of its deputies has fatally shot a man who was holding a woman at gunpoint.

WXIA-TV reports the sheriff’s office says deputies responding to a report of a domestic dispute Monday evening found the man holding a gun to the woman’s head. It says authorities ordered the man to drop his weapon, but he refused and was shot.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment for head injuries witnesses said were from being hit with the gun. The sheriff’s office declined to immediately release the identities of those involved. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

