Sheriff: Florida deputy kills suicidal man armed with knife

March 19, 2019 7:29 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida deputy fatally shot a suicidal man who was armed with a knife.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conference that 52-year-old Jesus Calderon was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Tampa-area home.

Officials say Deputy Kevin Stabins had responded to a call for a suicidal person. As the deputy approached Calderon, investigators say Calderon jumped up and began moving toward the deputy with a knife.

Stabins fired at Calderon, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Chronister says Tuesday was the eighth time deputies had been called to the home since 2018. Each time, Calderon was involuntarily held for mental health evaluation.

Officials didn’t immediately report the races of those involved.

