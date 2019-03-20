South Dakota governor signs bills aimed at curbing abortion

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a package of bills aimed at curbing abortion.

Noem says the bills she signed Wednesday will “crack down on abortion providers in South Dakota” by requiring providers to use a state form women must sign before they can end a pregnancy.

Another new law will require doctors to give a woman an opportunity to view a sonogram and hear the heartbeat of a fetus before an abortion. Another bill criminalizes causing an abortion against a woman’s will.

Noem says fetuses “are people, and they must be given the same basic dignities as anyone else.” The new laws take effect July 1.

Groups opposing abortion praised the Republican governor. But the Argus Leader reports Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, says South Dakota lawmakers spent “precious taxpayer resources” on bills that unnecessarily restrict a woman’s access to a safe, legal abortion.’

