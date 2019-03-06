Listen Live Sports

South Korean ex-president Lee granted bail in bribery case

March 6, 2019 12:53 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has approved the release of former President Lee Myung-bak on 1 billion won ($885,000) bail during his ongoing corruption trial.

An official from the Seoul High Court said Wednesday that Lee was permitted to return home after he accepted strict monitoring conditions that resemble a house arrest, including a ban on meeting or communicating with people beyond direct family members and lawyers. The official didn’t want to be named, citing office rules.

The 77-year-old Lee was arrested nearly a year ago and is on trial over allegations over bribery, embezzlement and tax evasion. Lee’s lawyers had called for his release, citing his age and what they described as deteriorating health.

