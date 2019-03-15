Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Spain fights cyberattacks, fake news ahead of key elections

March 15, 2019 1:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Spain is joining Europe-wide efforts to fight disinformation and online sabotage with new resources ahead of elections.

Spanish deputy prime minister, Carmen Calvo, announced Friday that the government has readied protocols to shield the April 28 general election from cyberattacks. That will take place one month before the May 26 European election.

Calvo also said the government would fight intentionally misleading or wrongful information before, during or after voting.

To that effect, the Interior Ministry announced a team of 100 officers who will scour social networks and the so-called deep-web from early April.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Spain is also joining other EU members from Monday in the launch a rapid alert system against disinformation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.