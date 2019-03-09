Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Speaker ejected from hearing on Maryland handgun board

March 9, 2019 12:14 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former member of Maryland’s Handgun Permit Review Board was forcibly ejected from a General Assembly hearing on whether that board should be abolished because she didn’t abide by the time limit on speaking.

News outlets report that Shari Judah was testifying Friday about the bill to abolish the board, which hears appeals of Maryland State Police decisions on requests for permits to carry handguns.

Witnesses were allowed one minute to speak. News outlets report that after a timer beeped at the end of Judah’s minute, she continued talking. When told to stop speaking, Judah continued to talk.

A Maryland State Police trooper removed her from the room.

A state police spokesman says Judah told not to return to the building that day. She was not arrested.

