Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sudan frees detained editor who criticized ruler al-Bashir

March 29, 2019 1:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese newspaper is reporting that its chief editor has been freed after a month in detention for speaking out against President Omar al-Bashir’s state of emergency declaration.

Al-Tayar independent newspaper wrote on its Facebook page Friday that Osman Mirghani has been released from detention.

Reporters Without Borders said Mirghani was “clearly paying for his criticism” of the state of emergency declared Feb. 22.

Sudan has been rocked by near daily protests since mid-December against the longtime ruler al-Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Darfur.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Al-Bashir’s government has met the protests with a heavy-handed crackdown and last month declared a state of emergency.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.