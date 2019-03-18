Listen Live Sports

Supreme Court agrees to hear identity theft case

March 18, 2019 10:07 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a case that could make it more difficult for states to prosecute identity theft and other crimes.

The high court agreed Monday to take a case out of Kansas that involves the state’s prosecution of people who were using others’ Social Security numbers on employment and other forms.

Kansas’ highest court ruled in 2017 that the state couldn’t prosecute those crimes by relying on information that is on a required federal work authorization form, the I-9. Kansas argued it can prosecute because the same information also appears on state work forms.

Ten states had urged the Supreme Court to take the case.

