The Associated Press
 
Swiss court fines veteran for joining anti-IS militia

March 2, 2019 2:50 am
 
GENEVA (AP) — A military court in Switzerland has fined a former sergeant in the Alpine nation’s army 500 Swiss francs ($500) for joining a foreign militia to fight the Islamic State group in Syria between 2013 and 2015.

The tribunal in Bellinzona on Feb. 22 found Johan Cosar guilty of weakening Swiss defense and jeopardizing Swiss neutrality, but acquitted him of recruiting others to join the Syriac Military Council, a Christian militia group.

Court spokesman Mario Camelin said Cosar also was ordered to pay 1,000 francs to cover costs and a criminal penalty of 4,500 francs. The financial penalty only will be imposed if he commits another infraction in the next three years.

A cousin of Corsar’s was acquitted of similar charges.

The rulings can be appealed.

