Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tanzania faces foreign criticism over suspending newspaper

March 1, 2019 5:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s government is facing international criticism over its suspension of a widely read local newspaper that reported on the depreciation of the country’s currency.

Some European ambassadors in Tanzania have asked in Twitter posts: “Is this sanction proportionate to the offence purportedly committed?”

President John Magufuli’s government on Wednesday suspended The Citizen newspaper for seven days, citing a Feb. 23 story on the fall of the Tanzania shilling against the dollar.

Tanzania’s registrar of newspapers, Patrick Kipangala, accused the privately owned daily of publishing the article “without following the due procedure and financial standards set by the Bank of Tanzania.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The bank has not issued a statement on the matter.

Since Magufuli’s election in 2015 several newspapers seen as critical of his administration have been shut down.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.