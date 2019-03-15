Texas lawmakers look to quicken parole for youth offenders

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lawmakers in Texas are considering a bill that would make certain underage offenders eligible for parole after 20 years.

The bill would allow those under 18 convicted of capital murder and other first-degree felonies to become eligible for parole after serving either half their sentence or 20 years.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said he supports families of victims murdered or injured in the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting who want the bill to exclude mass shooters.

Sponsor Democrat Rep. Joe Moody says he is proposing changes to the bill that would exclude mass shooters. Moody says the bill would give parole boards the tools to deal with different situations.

The bill would allow parole boards to consider among other things a comprehensive mental health evaluation and growth and maturity.

