Texas sheriff’s deputy shot during traffic stop dies

March 24, 2019 11:15 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A West Texas sheriff’s deputy, who was critically wounded Friday in a shooting during a traffic stop, has died.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirmed the death of Deputy Peter Herrera in a statement on Facebook. It gave no further details.

Authorities had said on Friday that they expected Herrera to survive the shooting because he was wearing a protective vest.

Herrera was shot around 1:50 a.m. Friday after stopping a vehicle in San Elizario, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of El Paso along the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities say a man in the vehicle started shooting after the deputy asked the driver to step out of the car.

The suspected gunman, 27-year-old Facundo Chavez, was initially booked on an attempted capital murder charge.

