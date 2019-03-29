Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Thai Election Commission blames software for counting errors

March 29, 2019 11:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Election Commission, facing widespread criticism for inconsistent and delayed vote totals from last Sunday’s general election, says computer software was partly to blame.

It said Friday that during early reporting of the election results, its tabulation software had trouble handling data entered simultaneously from several points and sometimes displayed incorrect numbers.

The commission on Thursday issued a 208-page compilation of votes in every constituency, but some tallies still failed to add up correctly.

Poll-watching organizations and opposition parties have criticized the commission for lack of transparency. Its figures show the party supporting the current military junta had the most popular votes, trailed by its main challenger, the party ousted by the military in a 2014 coup.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.