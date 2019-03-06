The Latest: Kansas governor’s schools plan clears hurdle

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the debate in Kansas over increasing funding for public schools (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan for increasing public education funding has cleared its first hurdle in the Legislature despite unexpected resistance from some local school districts.

A Senate committee on school funding approved Kelly’s proposed increase of roughly $90 million a year on a voice vote Wednesday. The support for the Democratic governor’s bill came from the committee’s Republican majority and sent it to the full Senate for debate.

Advertisement

Kelly views her proposal as a simple way to comply with a Kansas Supreme Court mandate to boost education funding.

But fellow Democrats on the committee didn’t support her plan after a coalition of 48 school districts withdrew its support. Those districts said a second look convinced them that the plan would not provide enough money to satisfy the court.

___

11:30 a.m.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is meeting unexpected resistance to her plan for boosting public education funding.

It’s coming from local school districts that dropped their support for her proposal after a second look convinced them it wouldn’t supply enough new money.

The Democratic governor touts her proposed increase of roughly $90 million a year as the simple answer to comply with a Kansas Supreme Court mandate on education funding.

She initially won over Schools for Fair Funding. It’s a coalition of 48 school districts backing an ongoing lawsuit against the state that includes the four districts that sued in 2010.

But the group withdrew its support ahead of a Senate committee hearing Wednesday.

The group contends a further review showed Kelly’s proposal would fall short of satisfying the court.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.