Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Kansas Republicans condemn veto of tax bill

March 25, 2019 3:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a tax relief bill pushed by top Republicans in the Kansas Legislature (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature are condemning Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a tax relief bill.

Kelly on Monday rejected a measure aimed at preventing individuals and businesses from paying more in state income taxes because of changes in federal tax law at the end of 2017. She said the measure would have created a “self-inflicted budget crisis.”

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Senate President Susan Wagle and House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said Kelly is breaking a promise she made in last year’s campaign not to raise taxes. The two Republicans argued that the bill they championed prevented an unlegislated tax increase.

Hawkins has compared the tax debate to finding a wallet full of cash on the sidewalk with the owner’s ID.

He said: “She kept the money for herself.”

___

1:35 p.m.

Kansas’ new Democratic governor has vetoed a tax relief bill approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Gov. Laura Kelly rejected the measure Monday after saying that it would repeat an infamous fiscal experiment that failed under a GOP predecessor.

The bill was aimed at preventing individuals and businesses from paying more in state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws at the end of 2017.

Kelly’s top priorities are boosting funding for public schools and expanding the state’s Medicaid health coverage for the needy.

Republicans argued that their bill would prevent an unlegislated tax increase.

Democrats pointed to the budget woes that Kansas experienced after Republican legislators slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013. Bipartisan majorities reversed most of the tax cuts in 2017.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.