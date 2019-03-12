Listen Live Sports

Top Chechen official claims blood feud against blogger

MOSCOW (AP) — The speaker of Chechnya’s parliament says he has a blood feud against a popular Chechen blogger who has fled Russia.

Magomed Daudov, a close ally of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Saturday that blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov is “an enemy to me and my brothers” after Abdurakhmanov criticized Kadyrov’s late father, the former Chechen leader, on his YouTube channel.

Daudov’s remarks in Chechen were translated into Russian and reported on Tuesday by several Russian news outlets.

Daudov said that he is “not going to kill” the blogger but pledged to track him down and retaliate.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said that blood feud had “no place” in Russia although it is still widespread in the predominantly Muslim region in Russia’s south.

Abdurakhmanov is currently seeking asylum in Poland.

This story has been corrected to give Daudov’s first name as Magomed, not Magomedov.

