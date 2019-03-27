Listen Live Sports

Harry Reid due to testify in Vegas exercise device lawsuit

March 27, 2019 2:31 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys say former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid is due to testify Thursday in his negligence lawsuit against the maker of the exercise device TheraBand.

Product chief Allison Ryan of Ohio-based device maker Hygenic Corp. returned to the witness stand Wednesday.

Reid blames the company for injuries he suffered when his grip slipped and he fell while using a flexible physical resistance band in his bathroom on New Year’s Day 2015.

A company lawyer calls it an accident and says it was Reid’s fault.

The 79-year-old former Democratic Senate majority leader was blinded in one eye, and he says that forced his retirement after 30 years in the Senate.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages. It claims negligence and failure to warn the product is “unreasonably dangerous” for elderly people like Reid.

