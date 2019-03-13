Listen Live Sports

Trump appreciates Pelosi’s ‘statement against impeachment’

March 13, 2019 9:42 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (puh-LOH’-see) agree, at least for now: He shouldn’t be impeached.

Trump tweeted Wednesday he greatly appreciates Pelosi’s “statement against impeachment” but says “everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong.” Trump claims his first years in office have been “the most successful first two years in history” and asks how anyone with such a record can be removed from office when “impeachment is for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’?”

Special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL’-ur) is examining whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia and whether Trump tried to obstruct the investigation. Trump insists “there was no collusion.”

Pelosi told The Washington Post this week she’s not for impeachment, at least right now, saying the Republican president is “just not worth it” without overwhelming support for his removal.

