Trump asks China to remove tariffs on US farm products

March 1, 2019 7:31 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has asked China to remove its tariffs on U.S. farm products such as pork and beef.

Trump tweets that removing the tariffs “is very important for our great farmers – and me!”

In July, the Trump administration gradually began slapping import taxes on Chinese goods to pressure Beijing into changing policies that hobble foreign competition and threaten U.S. technology.

Trump doesn’t mention that the Chinese-imposed tariffs are in retaliation for the actions he took.

The U.S. and China are trying to work out their differences. Trump says he is asking China to immediately remove its tariffs on farm goods because the trade talks “are moving along nicely” and because he didn’t go through with a planned March tariff increase on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

