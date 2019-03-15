Trump campaign announces Michigan rally on March 28

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has announced he’s holding a rally in Michigan at the end of the month.

The announcement came shortly after Trump vetoed a congressional measure blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border.

The campaign says the rally is set for the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on March 28.

Trump narrowly won the Midwest state’s 16 electoral votes in the 2016 presidential election.

The president recently declared a national emergency at the border in order to claim federal funding to build a wall there and fulfill a signature promise of his original campaign.

Both the House and Senate voted to block the declaration, but Trump vetoed that measure Friday. It was the first veto of his presidency.

