The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Trump claims ‘very good’ Kim relations despite failed summit

March 1, 2019 8:25 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming his relationship with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) is “very good,” despite the collapse of the two leaders’ summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.

A day after returning to Washington, Trump said on Twitter on Friday that the two had “very substantive negotiations.” He added, “We know what they want and they know what we must have.”

Trump did not address the pushback from North Korea, which disputed his account of why the summit fell apart. Trump had told reporters the summit failed because Kim insisted that all the sanctions on Pyongyang (pyuhng-yahng) be lifted without the North committing to eliminate its nuclear arsenal.

North Korea disputed that, insisting it asked only for partial sanctions relief in exchange for closing its main nuclear complex.

