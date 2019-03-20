Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump nominates career diplomat as Cape Verde ambassador

March 20, 2019 9:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated a career diplomat as ambassador to Cape Verde.

John Jefferson Daigle currently serves as the designated federal official for the U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy.

Daigle, a Louisiana native, must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Both Louisiana senators have signaled their support on Twitter for the Louisiana State University alumnus.

Daigle’s language studies include French, Khmer and Portuguese. The archipelago off Africa’s northwest coast was a colony of Portugal until 1975, and Portuguese remains the official language. The largest ethnic group is Creole, and Crioulo is widely spoken.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More than 500,000 people live in Cape Verde, which is also known as Cabo Verde.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.