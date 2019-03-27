Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Trump sees ‘Obamacare’ as potent issue – as do Democrats

March 27, 2019 12:20 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — If Democrats are anxious to turn attention aware from the Mueller report and toward the issue of health care, President Donald Trump is giving them an opening.

Trump on Tuesday called on Republicans to revive the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He vowed on Tuesday to make the GOP the “party of health care” and told Senate Republicans to lean into their own agenda on the issue ahead of the 2020 election.

At the same time, the Trump administration is asking a federal appeals court to strike down the entire law, known as “Obamacare.” It’s arguing that the law is unconstitutional because Congress repealed fines on people who remain uninsured.

Democrats see health care as a successful issue that matters more to voters than the special counsel’s report.

